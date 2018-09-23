Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves Reportedly Agree to Five-Year, $190 Million Extension

by September 23, 2018
629
Karl-Anthony Towns

Amid internal drama involving Jimmy Butler‘s status with the team, the Timberwolves locked up a long-term deal with Karl-Anthony Towns. The 22-year-old agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $190 million, according to a report from ESPN.

“On June 25, 2015, I was drafted to and committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Towns said in a statement to ESPN. “On September 22, 2018, I made a recommitment to the Wolves and have the same feelings of excitement that I felt back in 2015.

“I promise to the fans, my teammates and the organization to keep the vision of the man who drafted me, Flip Saunders, alive and treat his dream of winning with respect and dignity. To the fans from Day One and the Timberwolves fans, this is for you. Thank you for believing in me.”

Towns put up 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game during the ’17-’18 season.

