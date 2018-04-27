Karl Malone Says Donovan Mitchell Will Break ‘A Whole Lot More’ of His Records

by April 27, 2018
Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone thinks Donovan Mitchell will end up breaking “a whole lot more” of his franchise records.

On Thursday, Malone was asked about Mitchell breaking his record for most points scored in a playoff game as a rookie.

“That’s not the last one he’s going to probably break,” the Mailman said.

“That’s not the last one he’s going to probably break. Records get broken.” […]

“I look at young people that play in the game that they love to play. So as far as breaking the record… OK, and? It’s part of it.

“He’s probably going to break a whole lot more [of them].”

