Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Drops 45 POINTS in Game 1 Win vs Sixers 🖐🏾

Sixers 95, Raptors 108 (Toronto leads 1-0)

Toronto set the tone early in the game, dropping 39 points in the first quarter. The Raptors would lead for the rest of the way, by as much as 20 points during the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard was a machine on both ends of the court, dropping a playoff career-high with 45 points (16-23 FG) with 11 boards and a +26 plus/minus. Pascal Siakam added 29 points (12-15 FG) with 7 boards.

Kawhi finishes with a playoff career-high 45 POINTS 🔥 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/EYdWMnQaTJ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 28, 2019

Spurs 86, Nuggets 90 (Denver advances 4-3)

Both teams, especially the Spurs, struggled mightily to score in the first half. Denver led by as much as 17 points in the third quarter, but San Antonio battled back to cut the lead to 2 with 52.2 seconds left.

On the next possession, Jamal Murray put the Nuggets back up 4 with a 15-foot floater over LaMarcus Aldridge, and Denver would hold on to the lead.

Nikola Jokic triple-doubled with 21 points, 15 boards, 10 dimes and 3 blocks. Jamal Murray added a game-high 23 points.