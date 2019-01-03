Kawhi Leonard: Booing Spurs Fans ‘Can Only Make me a Better Player’

Kawhi Leonard says he’s not worried about a potentially hostile reception from Spurs fans tonight; he says their boos “can only make me a better a player.”

Leonard is set to play his first game in San Antonio since forcing his way out of town last summer.

While keeping mum on why he wanted a trade, Kawhi acknowledged that he sometimes wishes things had gone differently: “I put up blood,

sweat and tears wearing that jersey…I put a lot of work (in) here." #Spurs https://t.co/Q0eyeZSftn — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) January 3, 2019

The 27-year-old refused to get into why he no longer wanted to be part of the Spurs.

Per The Express-News:

Kawhi Leonard isn’t sure what kind of reception he will receive tonight in his first game against his former team, but if it’s a rude one, it won’t bother him, “because it can only make me a better player.” Asked why he wanted out of San Antonio, Leonard said, “I’m not going to discuss that here today.” Asked if he wished things had gone differently, “At times, yeah, but I mean it’s a new year, new season. I’m just looking at what is in front of us right now.” Leonard did acknowledge that his time with the Spurs “meant a lot” in terms of his growth as a player. “I put up blood, sweat and tears wearing that jersey…I put a lot of work (in) here,” he said.

