Kawhi Leonard ‘Feeling Way Better Than I Was at the Start of Last Season’

Kawhi Leonard will take a “different” approach this season to the so-called load management he underwent while leading the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA title.

Leonard, 28, reports that he feels “way better” heading into his first year with the LA Clippers.

Clippers' Paul George out until November, but Kawhi Leonard says he's healthy https://t.co/3o1oW4q9SN — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) September 30, 2019

New All-Star teammate Paul George is expected to be sidelined until November following offseason surgeries on both shoulders.

Per The LA Times:

All-Star teammate Kawhi Leonard took part in many offseason workouts, a second person with knowledge of the workouts said. As such, Leonard on Sunday reiterated a belief he first made public in July — that his workload will be “different” than last season in Toronto, when he played only 66 regular-season games and led the Raptors to their first NBA title. “Last year I was going in with an injury that I was dealing with the year before; it still was lingering and we knew I had to be healthy going throughout the season and making it to the playoffs,” Leonard said. “This year I’m feeling good and feeling way better than I was at the start of last season.” Coming off the second Finals MVP performance of his career, Leonard’s first priority is adding to his postseason accomplishments. “Right now,” he said, “it’s getting the Clippers to the Finals.”

