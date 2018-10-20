Kawhi Leonard Goes Beast Mode in Raptors Victory Over Celtics 💪

Kawhi Leonard is back.

Sure, he put up a solid 24 points and 11 assists on opening night against Cleveland, but he absolutely dominated a deep Boston Celtics squad on Friday night in Toronto.

Leonard did it all in the Raptors’ 113-101 victory, scoring a game-high 31 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, making all nine of his free throw attempts and joining Danny Green on a tag-team chasedown block that had Scotiabank Arena buzzing.

We see you, Kawhi!

