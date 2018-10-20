Kawhi Leonard Goes Beast Mode in Raptors Victory Over Celtics 💪

by October 20, 2018
769
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is back.

Sure, he put up a solid 24 points and 11 assists on opening night against Cleveland, but he absolutely dominated a deep Boston Celtics squad on Friday night in Toronto.

Leonard did it all in the Raptors’ 113-101 victory, scoring a game-high 31 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, making all nine of his free throw attempts and joining Danny Green on a tag-team chasedown block that had Scotiabank Arena buzzing.

We see you, Kawhi!

RELATED
Kawhi’s Debut Headlines Big Opening Night Slate

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Jazz-Warriors, Celtics-Raptors Bring Playoff-Level Intensity

12 hours ago
2,409
NBA

Kawhi Leonard: ‘We’re Not Finals Competitors Right Now’

24 hours ago
2,987
The Post Up

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard’s Debut Headlines Big Opening Night Slate

3 days ago
2,066
NBA

‘I’m Not Afraid of Anything’: Jayson Tatum Ready to Dominate

3 days ago
5,646
NBA

Joel Embiid: Sixers vs. Celtics ‘Not a Rivalry’

3 days ago
968
jayson tatum celtics
NBA

Post Up: Jayson Tatum Leads Celtics To Opening Night Win Over Sixers

4 days ago
2,270
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Lebron James

LeBron Stars in New ‘I Believe’ Nike Commercial Before Lakers’ Home Debut

26 mins ago
43

Report: NBA, NBPA Struggling to Reach Agreement on Ending One-and-Done Era

39 mins ago
30
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard Goes Beast Mode in Raptors Victory Over Celtics 💪

3 hours ago
769

Jimmy Butler ‘Loves’ When Timberwolves Fans Boo Him

4 hours ago
285

Post Up: Jazz-Warriors, Celtics-Raptors Bring Playoff-Level Intensity

12 hours ago
2,409