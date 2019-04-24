Kawhi Leonard Leads Toronto Past Orlando in Game 5

The Toronto Raptors “figured it out” after dropping Game 1 against Orlando, according to Kyle Lowry, rallying back to win four in a row en route to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 27 points Tuesday night in a series-clinching 115-96 Game 5 win over the Magic.

The Raps anticipate a “great series” against the Philadelphia Sixers in Round 2.

Per The AP:

“We kind of figured it out and made a good adjustment after Game 1,” Lowry said. “We were a little bit too soft in coverages and we figured it out really quickly, what we wanted to do, how we needed to help each other and how we needed to play. To figure it out that quick is a really good thing for us. We’ve just got to continue to build off it.” Toronto will face Philadelphia in the second after the 76ers eliminated Brooklyn Tuesday. It’s the fourth straight year the Raptors have reached the second round. “Should be a great series, man,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of facing the Sixers. “Obviously, it’s a team with tremendous size, starting right off the bat with (Joel) Embiid inside. But they’re big all over.” Leonard made 8 of 11 shots, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range, as the Raptors jumped on Orlando early and never trailed. Leonard also made all six of his free throws. He checked out to cheers of “MVP, MVP” with 8:05 to play and Toronto up 105-75. “Kyle played great tonight,” Leonard said. “He got us all going with that amazing first quarter. We all just fed off his energy.”

