Yesterday marked Kawhi Leonard‘s first game since January. The 27 year old only got 19 minutes of action, but he was effective in his time on-court, clocking 12 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound and 1 steal. And he cracked a pair of ankles on a stepback jumper. The Raps took down the Blazers, with a final score of 112-104. Peep the footage below.

h/t FreeDawkins