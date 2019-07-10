Kawhi Leonard Signs Three-Year Deal With Clippers

Terms of Kawhi Leonard’s contract with the Los Angeles Clippers have been made public. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the superstar will sign a three-year, max contract with a player option in the final season.

Leonard will earn $103 million over the course of the deal and the option will provide him with an out at the same time that Paul George’s current deal expires. George and Leonard could both be among 2021’s class of free agents.

Leonard was eligible for a 30% max contract due to his eight years of service time this summer. He’ll earn $32.7 million in 2019-20. When Leonard has ten years of service time under his belt in 2021, he’ll be eligible to earn a 35% max contract like the one Kevin Durant signed with the Nets this offseason.

A 35% max contract in 2021-22, using the currently projected $125 million salary cap for that season, would start at $43.8 million.