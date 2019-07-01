Kawhi Leonard Spoke to Magic Johnson About the Lakers

Magic Johnson told reporters Sunday that he spoke to free agent Kawhi Leonard and his uncle Dennis Robertson about the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson is said to have had a positive conversation and re-assured Leonard’s camp about the Lakers’ front-office turmoil.

Magic Johnson said he has spoken to Kawhi Leonard and his uncle, Dennis Robertson, today after being contacted by Leonard's group. Magic said no meeting no been set to meet with Leonard and Magic yet. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 30, 2019

Leonard, 28, is expected to be delibrate and appears to be in no rush to hold formal meetings with teams at the start of free agency.

Yahoo Sources: Kawhi Leonard will not meet with teams on first day of free agency; will take his time through process. https://t.co/9WFD2x5Zvp — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019

The NBA won’t allow Magic, who abruptly stepped down April 9 as team president of basketball operations, to represent the Purple and Gold in an official capacity.

Story from @ba_turner and me on today's Kawhi happenings. While Leonard's camp originally only wanted to meet with Jeanie Buss among Lakers officials, they're considering expanding that to Rob Pelinka. https://t.co/Pj3a06ezdG — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 30, 2019

Per The LA Times:

Magic Johnson spoke with Leonard and his uncle, Dennis Roberston, on Sunday, Johnson told The Times. According to people familiar with the discussion, they had a positive conversation about the direction of the Lakers. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka did reach out to Leonard’s camp in an official capacity after the window opened for teams to communicate with players’ representatives. While Leonard’s camp had initially requested that only Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss be present from the team’s front office, they have considered expanding the meeting to include Pelinka, according to people with knowledge of the situation. He has expressed a desire in the past to return to Southern California with either the Lakers or the Clippers. The Raptors have also made a strong impression upon him during his season there and he told the reigning champions he would give them his final meeting.

Related Magic Johnson Says Kawhi Leonard Wants Him to Attend Lakers Meeting