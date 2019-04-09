Kawhi Leonard: ‘That Miami Heat Team is the Greatest Team I Have Ever Played’

by April 09, 2019
15,668

Kawhi Leonard says the Miami Heat team featuring both LeBron James and
Dwyane Wade is the best one he has ever faced.

Leonard adds that having to go up against both future Hall of Famers, at the height of their powers, made him a better player.

Kawhi and the Raptors spoiled Wade’s final visit to Toronto, defeating the Miami Heat 117-109 on Sunday.

Per The Canadian Press:

Dwyane Wade led the Heat (38-41) with 21 points in his final trip to Toronto. The three-time NBA champion is retiring this off-season after 15 years in the league.

Leonard and Wade exchanged jerseys after the game.

“Just going through those championship series (when Leonard was with San Antonio) and facing him, and that Miami Heat team is the greatest team I have ever played,” Leonard said. “Being that young and having to guard Wade and LeBron it got me to where I am today. Losing and then coming back and winning just helped me out, man. It’s like I told him before, me going through that and them being as great as they are just made me a better player.”

     
You Might Also Like

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 day ago
1,814

‘I’ll Be in Therapy’: Dwyane Wade Prepares for Retirement

1 day ago
2,474
Yante Maten of the Sioux Falls Skyforce

Heat Convert Yante Maten’s Two-Way Deal

2 days ago
2,793

Steve Kerr: Lakers ‘Looked Like One of the Best Teams in the West’ at Christmas

4 days ago
7,101
Josh Richardson of the Miami Heat

Josh Richardson Could Miss Two Weeks

5 days ago
255
Donatas Motiejunas of the Shandong Golden Stars

UPDATE: Spurs Finally Sign Donatas Motiejunas

5 days ago
1,736

TRENDING


Most Recent
Jonathan Gibson of the Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Guard Jonathan Gibson

11 mins ago
15

Stephen Curry: ‘That Chip on My Shoulder Has Never Gone Aywhere’

2 hours ago
2,374

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘I Never Thought This Situation Would Happen’

5 hours ago
9,078

Kawhi Leonard: ‘That Miami Heat Team is the Greatest Team I Have Ever Played’

5 hours ago
15,671
Deyonta Davis of the Atlanta Hawks

UPDATE: Hawks, Deyonta Davis Sign Multiyear Deal

21 hours ago
794