Kawhi Leonard: ‘That’s Something I Never Experienced Before’

Kawhi Leonard delivered the greatest moment in Raptors franchise history Sunday night, bouncing in an improbable series-ending jumper to send Toronto to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Leonard finished with 41 points on 16-of-39 shooting in the 92-90 win over Philadelphia.

Kawhi’s amazing shot devastated Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and the Sixers, who go into the summer with plenty of question marks.

What a finish! Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater over Joel Embiid bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Raptors a Game 7 win over the Sixers.https://t.co/qZ93GaH7g4 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 13, 2019

Per The AP:

“It was great,” Leonard said. “That’s something I never experienced before, Game 7, a game-winning shot. It was a blessing to be able to get to that point and make that shot and feel that moment.” After Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler tied it with a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left, Toronto used its final timeout to draw up a play for Leonard, who dribbled toward the right corner and launched the high-arching shot. “It’s tough,” Butler said. “Nobody likes to lose, not that way.” The Raptors ran a similar play for Leonard during the first round against Orlando. That time, he caught the ball and shot without dribbling. “Remembering that moment, I knew I had some time to try to get some space, rather than just catch and shoot the ball,” Leonard said. “I ended up finding a spot that I like, that I work on. I just knew I had to shoot it high.”

