Kawhi Leonard: ‘That’s Something I Never Experienced Before’

by May 13, 2019
2,218

Kawhi Leonard delivered the greatest moment in Raptors franchise history Sunday night, bouncing in an improbable series-ending jumper to send Toronto to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Leonard finished with 41 points on 16-of-39 shooting in the 92-90 win over Philadelphia.

Kawhi’s amazing shot devastated Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and the Sixers, who go into the summer with plenty of question marks.

Per The AP:

“It was great,” Leonard said. “That’s something I never experienced before, Game 7, a game-winning shot. It was a blessing to be able to get to that point and make that shot and feel that moment.”

After Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler tied it with a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left, Toronto used its final timeout to draw up a play for Leonard, who dribbled toward the right corner and launched the high-arching shot.

“It’s tough,” Butler said. “Nobody likes to lose, not that way.”

The Raptors ran a similar play for Leonard during the first round against Orlando. That time, he caught the ball and shot without dribbling.

“Remembering that moment, I knew I had some time to try to get some space, rather than just catch and shoot the ball,” Leonard said. “I ended up finding a spot that I like, that I work on. I just knew I had to shoot it high.”

Related ‘That Man is Kobe’: Kawhi Leonard is Dominating the Sixers

         
You Might Also Like

Joel Embiid: ‘I Don’t Give a Damn About ‘The Process”

2 hours ago
7,487

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Hits Game-Winner as Raptors Advance to Eastern Conference Finals 🔥

11 hours ago
864
stephen curry chris paul practice court game 6

‘Kick Me Off The Court Again!’: Stephen Curry Fires Back at Chris Paul

2 days ago
34,584

‘I Play to Win’: Jimmy Butler, Sixers Force Game 7 vs Toronto

3 days ago
1,376

Post Up: Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers Force Game 7s

3 days ago
686

‘I’ll Be Back’: Joel Embiid Tells Drake There Will Be a Game 7

4 days ago
7,654

TRENDING


Most Recent
John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines

Michigan’s John Beilein To Coach Cavs

42 mins ago
123

Mavs: Kristaps Porzingis ‘Jumped and Assaulted Outside of a Club in Latvia’

2 hours ago
1,531

Joel Embiid: ‘I Don’t Give a Damn About ‘The Process”

2 hours ago
7,487

Kawhi Leonard: ‘That’s Something I Never Experienced Before’

3 hours ago
2,218

CJ McCollum: ‘I Make My Name Off Big Moments’

3 hours ago
389