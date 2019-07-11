Kelly Oubre, Suns Agree To New Deal

by July 11, 2019
88
Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Phoenix Suns

Kelly Oubre will return to the Suns on a two-year, $30 million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. The contract will be fully guaranteed and contain no options, Michael Scotto of The Athletic adds.

Oubre came to the Suns via a trade with the Wizards last season. Phoenix gave up 2018 offseason addition Trevor Ariza in the December trade. Washington had attempted to trade him to Memphis prior to the Phoenix deal, though there was a Brooks (MarShon vs. Dillon) mix up in the three-team affair.

Oubre was a restricted free agent, meaning the Suns had the right to match any offer sheet presented to him. Oubre’s new contract will run through his 25th birthday.

    
