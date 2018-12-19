Kelly Oubre ‘Wasn’t Really Surprised’ By Trade to the Suns

Kelly Oubre Jr says being traded from Washington to Phoenix didn’t come as a surprise.

The Wizards, off to a disappointing 12-19 start, shipped Oubre and Austin Rivers to the Suns in exchange for Trevor Ariza.

The 23-year-old says he’s ready to “make a new home in Phoenix.”

Per 98.7 FM Arizona Sports:

“I wasn’t really surprised (to be traded), man,” Oubre told Bickley & Marotta on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. “Anything can happen, it’s a business. I was just on the business side of basketball, so (now) I make a new home in Phoenix.” Oubre expects to fit in well with a wing-heavy rotation that aims to use his length and athleticism to its advantage. “Defense leads to offense. Just focus on that, just continue to keep that gameplan solid,” Oubre said. “I’m a confident individual but one thing I know I can control everyday is my effort and my energy. I will do that each and every night. My offense will follow. I’m not really worried about that because I know I can play.” Asked to describe his mentality when he’s on the court, Oubre put it bluntly: “I’m trying to kill everybody, man. Straight up. If you’re in my way, you’re getting destroyed.”

