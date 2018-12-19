Kelly Oubre ‘Wasn’t Really Surprised’ By Trade to the Suns

by December 19, 2018
34

Kelly Oubre Jr says being traded from Washington to Phoenix didn’t come as a surprise.

The Wizards, off to a disappointing 12-19 start, shipped Oubre and Austin Rivers to the Suns in exchange for Trevor Ariza.

The 23-year-old says he’s ready to “make a new home in Phoenix.”

Per 98.7 FM Arizona Sports:

“I wasn’t really surprised (to be traded), man,” Oubre told Bickley & Marotta on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. “Anything can happen, it’s a business. I was just on the business side of basketball, so (now) I make a new home in Phoenix.”

Oubre expects to fit in well with a wing-heavy rotation that aims to use his length and athleticism to its advantage.

“Defense leads to offense. Just focus on that, just continue to keep that gameplan solid,” Oubre said. “I’m a confident individual but one thing I know I can control everyday is my effort and my energy. I will do that each and every night. My offense will follow. I’m not really worried about that because I know I can play.”

Asked to describe his mentality when he’s on the court, Oubre put it bluntly: “I’m trying to kill everybody, man. Straight up. If you’re in my way, you’re getting destroyed.”

Related
Report: Trevor Ariza Traded to Washington for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Suns to Part Ways with Austin Rivers

1 day ago
1,649
NBA

‘Just Hot’: John Wall Hangs 40 Points and 14 Assists on the Lakers

2 days ago
2,329
NBA

Post Up: John Wall Goes Off for 40 Against the Lakers in D.C.

2 days ago
1,151
NBA

Report: Trevor Ariza Traded to Washington for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers

4 days ago
7,271
NBA

Three-Team Trade Involving Trevor Ariza, Kelly Oubre Jr. Falls Through 😮

4 days ago
2,959
kentavious caldwell-pope rockets
NBA

Report: Rockets Interested in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

6 days ago
3,538
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kelly Oubre ‘Wasn’t Really Surprised’ By Trade to the Suns

27 mins ago
34

Kyrie Irving Laments Stephen Curry Moon Landing Controversy

28 mins ago
25

‘I’m on the List Forever Now’: Jarrett Allen Stuffs LeBron James at the Rim

28 mins ago
22
d'angelo russell nets post up

Post Up: D’Angelo Russell, Nets Beat Lakers for 6th Straight Win ❄️

5 hours ago
471
lebron carmelo lakers

‘It’d Be Great’: LeBron Hopeful for Opportunity To Play with Carmelo

7 hours ago
583