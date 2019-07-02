Kemba Walker: ‘I’m Ready. I’m Truly Ready’

by July 02, 2019
190

Kemba Walker calls leaving Charlotte for the Celtics as a free agent “an extremely tough decision,” but that he is “truly ready” to win big in Boston.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan thanked the three-time NBA All-Star “for eight incredible seasons.”

Walker, 29, is determined to elevate himself “into that Boston winning tradition.”

Per The Players’ Tribune:

“I’m a winner. I’ve always been a winner. It’s who I am — or at least who I strive to be — anytime I step foot on the court. And when I think about my future with this team, and how I’m now going to be playing for the Celtics….. I mean, that’s why I feel like it’s a match made in heaven. I want to win here, badly — and I’m excited to prove myself as that type of player in this league. I want to elevate myself into that Boston winning tradition. I want to get this team back on top.

“Charlotte….. you are my people forever. You’re family, straight up. I love you.

“And Boston….. I’ll see you all in September. I’m ready. I’m truly ready.

“Let’s do this.”

Related Kemba Walker: ‘When You Think of the Celtics, You Think of Championships’

     
You Might Also Like

Report: Jimmy Butler Turned Down the Sixers’ Max Offer

1 hour ago
456

Patrick Beverley Took ‘$9 Million, $10 Million Less’ to Re-Sign With Clippers

1 hour ago
482

Anthony Davis: ‘I’m the Best in the World’

2 hours ago
1,094
Anthony Tolliver Horizontal

Anthony Tolliver, Blazers Agree To Deal

8 hours ago
482

Wizards To Sign Isaiah Thomas

10 hours ago
1,119
kyle o'quinn knicks draft

Sixers Will Sign Kyle O’Quinn

10 hours ago
854

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Jimmy Butler Turned Down the Sixers’ Max Offer

1 hour ago
456

Patrick Beverley Took ‘$9 Million, $10 Million Less’ to Re-Sign With Clippers

1 hour ago
482

Kemba Walker: ‘I’m Ready. I’m Truly Ready’

2 hours ago
190

Anthony Davis: ‘I’m the Best in the World’

2 hours ago
1,094
Anthony Tolliver Horizontal

Anthony Tolliver, Blazers Agree To Deal

8 hours ago
482