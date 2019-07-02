Kemba Walker: ‘I’m Ready. I’m Truly Ready’

Kemba Walker calls leaving Charlotte for the Celtics as a free agent “an extremely tough decision,” but that he is “truly ready” to win big in Boston.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan thanked the three-time NBA All-Star “for eight incredible seasons.”

Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan and Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak have issued statements on Kemba Walker.



🔗: https://t.co/tBuIoZ5zcC pic.twitter.com/wiXNCTBh5Q — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 1, 2019

Walker, 29, is determined to elevate himself “into that Boston winning tradition.”

This was tough https://t.co/ZR6OVSM2LV — Kemba Walker (@KembaWalker) July 1, 2019

Per The Players’ Tribune:

“I’m a winner. I’ve always been a winner. It’s who I am — or at least who I strive to be — anytime I step foot on the court. And when I think about my future with this team, and how I’m now going to be playing for the Celtics….. I mean, that’s why I feel like it’s a match made in heaven. I want to win here, badly — and I’m excited to prove myself as that type of player in this league. I want to elevate myself into that Boston winning tradition. I want to get this team back on top. “Charlotte….. you are my people forever. You’re family, straight up. I love you. “And Boston….. I’ll see you all in September. I’m ready. I’m truly ready. “Let’s do this.”

