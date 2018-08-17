Kemba Walker: ‘I Really Can’t See Myself in a Knicks Jersey’

Kemba Walker says he cannot envision himself in a Knicks jersey.

The 28-year-old New York native admits that he’s uncertain of what the future holds for him in Charlotte.

Kemba is slated to hit the free agency market next summer, but hopes the Hornets make a long-term commitment prior to July 1.

“I’ve been hearing it for years now — the Knicks,” Walker said as he visited the Players Association’s kids camp at Pier 36. “Every time I come home, it’s, ‘When are you coming home to the Knicks?’ MSG is a special place, man. The Knicks are a special team. Of course, I’ve been a Knicks fan growing up, always rooted for the home team. But I really can’t see myself in a Knicks jersey — only because I’ve been in one jersey. I really don’t know.” Indeed, Walker doesn’t “have a clue” what the future holds. Asked how tempting it might be if the Knicks pursue him, a still-grinning Walker said, “Got to see. We got to see. I’ve never been free, never been a free agent. We’ll see. “I have no idea. I’ve never been a free agent. I don’t know how the process works. I will have options unless Charlotte gets something done.”

