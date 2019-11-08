Post Up: Celtics Get the Win in Kemba Walker’s Return to Charlotte

by November 08, 2019
503

MOST RECENT

Celtics 108 (6-1), Hornets 87 (4-4)

Kemba Walker received nothing but love in his first return to Charlotte after joining the Celtics this past summer. The crowd greeted the All-Star with a standing ovation in warmups.

Walker went on to score 14 points in the Celtics’ blowout win.

Thunder 112 (3-5), Spurs 121 (5-3)

LaMarcus Aldridge led the way for San Antonio with a season-high 39 points. Teammate Dejounte Murray added a double-double of 17 points and 10 assists. Danilo Gallinari paced the Thunder with 27 points.

Heat 124 (6-2), Suns 108 (5-3)

Jimmy Butler scored 30 of his game-high 34 points in the first half alone, helping Miami build its lead early. Bam Adebayo added a double-double, totaling 15 points and 10 rebounds. Aron Baynes led the Suns in points with 23 off the bench.

Blazers 101 (3-5), Clippers 107 (6-3)

The Clippers came out on top in the nail-biter thanks to timely buckets from Kawhi Leonard and the ultimate dagger by Lou Williams. The Leonard-Williams duo combined for 53 points in the win. Portland received 22 points apiece from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

    
You Might Also Like

Michael Jordan: ‘You’re Paid to Play 82 Games’

16 hours ago
2,974

NBA: Kawhi Leonard ‘Not Sufficiently Healthy to Play in Back-to-Back Games’

2 days ago
1,004

Post Up: LeBron’s Triple-Double Leads Lakers to 6th Straight Win

2 days ago
1,258

PJ Washington Talks Opening Night, NBA Life & More

3 days ago
784
nike kyrie 6

Kyrie Irving on the Nike Kyrie 6, Shares Philosophy Behind His Newest Sneaker

3 days ago
447

Post Up: James Harden Drops 59 Points in High-Scoring Win

1 week ago
1,347

TRENDING


Most Recent

The ‘Blue the Great’ Air Jordan 1 Mid is Now Live on StockX

6 mins ago
9

‘Two Thousand Percent’: Carmelo Anthony Still Wants to Play in the NBA

8 mins ago
78
D'Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors

D’Angelo Russell Upgraded To Probable For Friday

4 hours ago
186
Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat

Justise Winslow Enters Concussion Protocol

4 hours ago
134

Post Up: Celtics Get the Win in Kemba Walker’s Return to Charlotte

10 hours ago
503

Michael Jordan: ‘You’re Paid to Play 82 Games’

16 hours ago
2,974