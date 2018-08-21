Kenneth Faried Arrested on Marijuana Possession Charge

by August 21, 2018


Kenneth Faried was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of more than two ounces of marijuana on Sunday.

Faried, 28, was stopped at a highway sobriety checkpoint in upstate New York, and later released on $500 bail.

The Brooklyn Nets, who acquired Faried in a salary dump with the Denver Nuggets this summer, say they’re in the “process of gathering more information at this time.”

Per TMZ:

A rep for the Southampton Town Police Dept. tells us the officer at the scene noticed a “strong odor of marjuana was emanating from the inside of the vehicle.”

Cops say Faried got the harsher charge because he was in possession of more than 2 ounces.

The Nets released a statement to TMZ Sports, saying, “We are aware of the situation involving Kenneth Faried and are in the process of gathering more information at this time.”

 
