Kenneth Faried Arrested on Marijuana Possession Charge

Kenneth Faried was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of more than two ounces of marijuana on Sunday.

Faried, 28, was stopped at a highway sobriety checkpoint in upstate New York, and later released on $500 bail.

Kenneth Faried Arrested for Weed, Mug Shot https://t.co/2rtHB9x0Uf — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 21, 2018

The Brooklyn Nets, who acquired Faried in a salary dump with the Denver Nuggets this summer, say they’re in the “process of gathering more information at this time.”

Per TMZ: