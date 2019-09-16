Kenny Wooten Inks Training Camp Deal With Knicks

by September 16, 2019
288
Kenny Wooten of the New York Knicks

MOST RECENT

The New York Knicks have signed Oregon forward Kenny Wooten to a training camp deal, the team announced in a press release. The 21-year-old also played with the team’s summer league squad.

Wooten didn’t see much action in Las Vegas, averaging just 1.7 points per game, but he showcased fantastic athleticism during his two season of college ball.

Wooten will compete for New York’s lone available two-way slot but will have financial incentive to latch on with their G League affiliate in Westchester if cut before opening day.

    
You Might Also Like

Bobby Portis: ‘I Want to Be Sixth Man of the Year’

3 hours ago
119
Mychal Mulder of the Windy City Bulls

Heat Sign Guard Mychal Mulder To Training Camp Deal

8 hours ago
392

Knicks Sign Amir Hinton To Exhibit 10 Contract

8 hours ago
438
Lamar Peters of the New York Knicks

Knicks Sign Lamar Peters To Camp Deal

8 hours ago
128
V.J. King of the Louisville Cardinals

Knicks Sign Undrafted Forward V.J. King

9 hours ago
342

Timberwolves Agree To Exhibit 10 Deal With Jordan Murphy

9 hours ago
603

TRENDING


Most Recent

Zach LaVine: ‘I Don’t Wanna Go Home in April’

3 hours ago
198

Bobby Portis: ‘I Want to Be Sixth Man of the Year’

3 hours ago
119
Mychal Mulder of the Windy City Bulls

Heat Sign Guard Mychal Mulder To Training Camp Deal

8 hours ago
392

Knicks Sign Amir Hinton To Exhibit 10 Contract

8 hours ago
438
Kenny Wooten of the New York Knicks

Kenny Wooten Inks Training Camp Deal With Knicks

8 hours ago
288
Lamar Peters of the New York Knicks

Knicks Sign Lamar Peters To Camp Deal

8 hours ago
128