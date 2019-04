Richard Jefferson said the Golden State Warriors went out and got their “big brother”—instead of returning with the same team—after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Richard Jefferson criticizes the Warriors for not running it back after the 2016 Finals: “They were like, ‘We’re gonna go get our big brother’” pic.twitter.com/NfqKRmTuOx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2019

It’s an opinion that Kevin Durant did not appreciate, and he let it be known.

Jefferson then provided a lengthy instagram reply to KD’s “everybody from the streets now” crack.

well that escalated quickly pic.twitter.com/26WWJfXFMC — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) April 7, 2019

Related Richard Jefferson Shares Inside Perspective on Cleveland’s 2016 Title