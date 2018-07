Kevin Durant, the two-time Finals MVP, will return to the Warriors next season. He’s agreed to a two-year contract worth $61.5 million.

Kevin Durant has committed to a two-year, $61.5M deal to return to the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Durant averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the regular season, before elevating his scoring numbers to 29 ppg en route to the Dubs’ second straight title.