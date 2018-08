Two of the NBA’s best pure scorers — Kevin Durant and Devin Booker — teamed up at a loaded private run organized by Rico Hines. The session, which took place at UCLA, also featured Buddy Hield, Trevor Ariza, Brandon Jennings, Seth Curry, Dante Exum, Alec Burks, Bobby Brown, and Andrew Harrison. Peep the highlights above!

