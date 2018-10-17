Kevin Durant Doesn’t Need ‘Anything Extra’ from the Warriors

by October 17, 2018
533

Kevin Durant has no need for “anything extra” from the Warriors ahead of his free agency next summer.

“I don’t need [to be recruited], I don’t need to feel appreciated,” Durant says.

KD wants the focus, instead, on “what goes on the court” this season.

Per Yahoo Sports:

"I don't need [to be recruited], I don't need to feel appreciated," Durant told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday after a 108-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on opening night. "I don't need anything extra [from the Warriors]. I'm just here to hoop and win games. I already know what this organization is about."

The 6-foot-11 forward would be the No. 1 free agent on the market and speculation on his next destination should run rampant all season. With only one contest in the books, Durant said he’s already had it with free-agency questions.

“I just want people to focus on basketball,” Durant told Yahoo Sports after posting 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists. “Focus on what goes on the court. I know it’s hard to keep up with it. I know it’s easy to look at that type of [expletive] because it’s the entertainment side. But wait until the season is over with to analyze [free agency]. I know it’s your job and it’s hard to say that, but try to shift some of your focus to the court, too. I know you have to still do your job and check on stuff like that, but every day? Every city I go to? Come on, man. I said what I had to say at media day. I understand your job, but let’s come to a little agreement. Don’t ask me every time you see me. If it’s the first time I’m seeing y’all, I don’t mind answering. But every time? Come on, bro.”

