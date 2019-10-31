Kevin Durant: Draymond Green Incident Factored into Leaving the Warriors

An ugly incident last November between Kevin Durant and former Warriors teammate Draymond Green was a factor in Durant’s decision to bolt from Golden State as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“I wish that wouldn’t have happened,” KD admitted Thursday.

Green was suspended one game, and publicly expressed regret over his role in the dust-up: “I just had to accept the fact that I was wrong.”

Full audio of Draymond Green and Bob Myers on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/LihblSACOS pic.twitter.com/LuUUt2g5t6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2019

Per The NY Post:

“A little bit, yeah, for sure,” Durant said Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “Your teammate talk to you that way, you think about it a bit, but we talked about it. But definitely, for sure, I’m not gonna lie about it.” There was also much more that went into Durant’s decision to leave the Warriors, even after winning a pair of championships with them as Finals MVP both times. “I just felt like I needed a switch,” Durant said. “I felt like a lot of stuff in Golden State had reared its head. I felt like that was just going to be the end no matter what, especially for that group. Shaun Livingston was retiring, Andre Iguodala was getting older, our contracts were going to stifle the team and put us in a hole to get other players. So it was just like, it was time for all of us to kind of separate.”

