Kevin Durant ‘Expected to Be a Full Go’ for Game 5

After a month on the sidelines recovering from a calf strain, Kevin Durant is expected to be a ‘full go’, Monte Poole of NBC Sports reports. Poole reports that the organization is saying that he’s a game-time decision but that he’s expected to be in the lineup.

Mark Medina of The Mercury News has also chimed in saying that it looks likely that Durant will be available, although the team hasn’t yet made a formal decision.

If that’s the case, Durant will shift back into the Warriors lineup just in time to help the team try to claw back from a 1-3 deficit in the NBA Finals.

Earlier today, head coach Steve Kerr mentioned that Durant would not be under a minute restriction if he ended up playing.

Although the plan was always for Durant to get a full practice in prior to making his return to the court, he went through shooting drills and a session with some of the team’s young players on Sunday and participated in the team’s shootaround earlier today.

Durant supposedly looked good during the shootaround this morning.