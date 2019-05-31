Kevin Durant Expected To Return Mid-Series

by May 31, 2019
537

Injured forward Kevin Durant is expected to return to action for the Golden State Warriors partway through the NBA Finals, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports writes. The superstar has been out of action since the team’s second-round series.

There is optimism that a return for Game 3 of the Finals is possible but Game 4 is said to be the more logical option.

Durant has struggled with a calf strain – an ailment that has plagued him throughout his career – since he came up limping in Golden State’s Game 5 Western Conference semifinal victory over the Rockets on May 8th.

Durant has been participating in on-court basketball workouts since earlier this week but Warriors coach Steve Kerr would prefer to see Durant go through a full practice before he’s given the greenlight to return.

Golden State won’t practice on Friday but will have a session on Saturday. Despite the team potentially getting a look at their star over the weekend, however, the 30-year-old remains a long-shot to see action in Game 2.

Durant has missed six games total with the injury, all of them Warriors victories until last night’s loss to the Raptors. The two teams will collide with or without him on Sunday night.

If Durant makes his return in Game 3 on Wednesday, it’ll give him three extra days off, for a total of 27 since the injury.

   
