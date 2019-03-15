Kevin Durant Explains Why He Created A Burner Account

by March 15, 2019
Everyone remembers the Kevin Durant burner account incident before last season. Who could forget?

But what nobody knew was why KD even had the burners in the first place.

Until now.

In a recent segment from his ESPN+ show “The Boardroom”, KD was asked by host Jay Williams to break down the burner account fiasco.

KD laughed it off, but he gave a very insightful answer.

“I wanted a place where I could talk to my friends without anybody just butting into my conversations or mixing my words or taking everything out of context because I enjoyed that place,” Durant said.

“It’s a cool place for me to just be me instead of worrying about Bleacher Report or Barstool mixing up anything I want to say to CJ [McCollum] or friends from back home, you know? I guess I just try to live a normal life out in the public.”

