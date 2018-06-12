Kevin Durant: Free Agency ‘Will Make the League Better’

by June 12, 2018
1,960

Kevin Durant has his own free agency to deal with this summer, but like the rest of us, he’ll be glued to Twitter to see where everyone else lands.

KD believes player movement ultimately makes the NBA better.

Durant and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors are expected to quickly come to terms on a deal.

Per SI:

The Dubs hadn’t even popped corks and social media influencer Joel Embiid was already tweeting sweet-nothings at the King.

Get ready for a seismic summer, with [LeBron] James and Paul George hitting free agency, plus several other keystones inching closer to the trade market.

“I want to see that movement,” Durant says. “I think it will make the league better.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Draymond Green to Turn Down Extension, Seek Future Supermax Deal 💰

9 mins ago
38
Nike KD11
Kicks

Nike KD11 Officially Unveiled

22 mins ago
45
NBA

Kobe Bryant: LeBron James Must ‘Figure Out a Way to Win’

4 hours ago
4,345
NBA

Warriors to Pay Kevin Durant ‘Whatever He Wants’

5 hours ago
2,161
NBA

Marcus Smart Not Worried About ‘Fake’ Celtics Fans

6 hours ago
1,361
NBA

Kevin Durant: Warriors Knew Series Was Over After JR Smith’s Blunder

7 hours ago
3,984
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Draymond Green to Turn Down Extension, Seek Future Supermax Deal 💰

9 mins ago
38
Nike KD11

Nike KD11 Officially Unveiled

22 mins ago
45

Report: Teams Gauging Knicks’ Interest in Trading up to Draft Michael Porter Jr

23 mins ago
207

From Basketball Purgatory to NBA Springboard: The Evolution of the G League ⬆️

54 mins ago
109

First Annual Hoops 4 Hope Charitable 3v3 Tournament to Take Place in NYC

2 hours ago
54