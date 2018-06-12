Kevin Durant: Free Agency ‘Will Make the League Better’

Kevin Durant has his own free agency to deal with this summer, but like the rest of us, he’ll be glued to Twitter to see where everyone else lands.

KD believes player movement ultimately makes the NBA better.

COVER STORY: Kevin Durant on the Warriors’ dynasty, midseason struggles and the dagger that foreshadowed the broom (by @SI_LeeJenkins) https://t.co/X9pI5Qfv60 pic.twitter.com/8uaG1UWkbq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2018

Durant and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors are expected to quickly come to terms on a deal.

Per SI: