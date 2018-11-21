Kevin Durant: ‘Grown Men Can’t Come to the Game and Heckle Grown Men’

Kevin Durant blew up at a couple of heckling Mavs fans last weekend, earning himself a $25,000 fine.

KD says people who show up at NBA arenas simply to heckle opposing players are “weak” and “corny.”

For those interested, Kevin Durant’s reaction as I break the news of his $25,000 fine right in front of him. Also, his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/1rWgkZV3Kb

“You come to the game to heckle another grown man — ‘you soft, you weak. Draymond this, Draymond that’ — You’re gonna sleep as a grown man doing that to another person?”

Durant also continues to downplay the fiery exchange he had with teammate Draymond Green.

Per Yahoo Sports:

“After the game against Atlanta [the night after the incident], I’m like, ‘I need to talk after the game?’’’ Durant told Yahoo Sports. “During the game, I’m like, ‘Ah, [expletive], I’m probably going to have to say something about this.’ Why do I have to think about that during the basketball game? And that’s a fight I had to have, focusing on just playing. …

“And that’s what I tend to focus on, but you’ve got so much B.S. that’s being thrown your way that I didn’t create. If I created all of this stuff, then I couldn’t be out here talking like this, but I didn’t create any of this. I’m just out here playing.”

That was perhaps the most frustrating part of the experience for the 7-foot small forward who was the 2013-14 league MVP.

“My whole thing is I didn’t create any of this,” he continued. “That’s just my whole thing. I was just playing basketball. Now, I got to answer questions, now I got to talk about this, now I got to feel a way when I was in a great zone playing basketball. … Now, it’s always going to come back. Like, ‘Are they all right? Man, he didn’t play well. Is he going to leave?’ Why do I even have to think about that at this point? … Then it turned into, ‘K.D.’s going to this place, he doesn’t like the Warriors no more. He should go here, he should go there.’ More distractions.”