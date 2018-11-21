Kevin Durant: ‘Grown Men Can’t Come to the Game and Heckle Grown Men’

by November 21, 2018
3,469

Kevin Durant blew up at a couple of heckling Mavs fans last weekend, earning himself a $25,000 fine.

KD says people who show up at NBA arenas simply to heckle opposing players are “weak” and “corny.”

“More fans should understand what that means,” said Durant. “Grown men can’t come to the game and heckle grown men. That’s corny. That’s weak.

“You come to the game to heckle another grown man — ‘you soft, you weak. Draymond this, Draymond that’ — You’re gonna sleep as a grown man doing that to another person?”

Durant also continues to downplay the fiery exchange he had with teammate Draymond Green.

Per Yahoo Sports:

“After the game against Atlanta [the night after the incident], I’m like, ‘I need to talk after the game?’’’ Durant told Yahoo Sports. “During the game, I’m like, ‘Ah, [expletive], I’m probably going to have to say something about this.’ Why do I have to think about that during the basketball game? And that’s a fight I had to have, focusing on just playing. …

“And that’s what I tend to focus on, but you’ve got so much B.S. that’s being thrown your way that I didn’t create. If I created all of this stuff, then I couldn’t be out here talking like this, but I didn’t create any of this. I’m just out here playing.”

That was perhaps the most frustrating part of the experience for the 7-foot small forward who was the 2013-14 league MVP.

“My whole thing is I didn’t create any of this,” he continued. “That’s just my whole thing. I was just playing basketball. Now, I got to answer questions, now I got to talk about this, now I got to feel a way when I was in a great zone playing basketball. … Now, it’s always going to come back. Like, ‘Are they all right? Man, he didn’t play well. Is he going to leave?’ Why do I even have to think about that at this point? … Then it turned into, ‘K.D.’s going to this place, he doesn’t like the Warriors no more. He should go here, he should go there.’ More distractions.”

Related
Kevin Durant: Draymond Green Incident Won’t Impact Free Agency

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kevin Durant: Draymond Green Incident Won’t Impact Free Agency

18 hours ago
2,152
NBA

Kevin Durant to Mavs Fans: ‘Watch the F*cking Game and Shut the F*ck Up’

2 days ago
15,374
NBA

Owner: Warriors Not Picking Sides in Kevin Durant-Draymond Green Feud

2 days ago
2,717
NBA

‘This is the Real NBA’: Warriors Going Through Their Toughest Stretch

2 days ago
1,310
Stephen Curry
NBA

Stephen Curry Talks About the Kevin Durant and Draymond Green Drama

3 days ago
7,543
NBA

Report: Draymond Green Told Kevin Durant ‘We Won Without You. Leave’

5 days ago
35,177
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kyree Walker SNAPS After Epic 1-on-1: “RONDO YOU DON’T WANT THESE HANDS” 👊🏽

6 hours ago
181

Kevin Durant: ‘Grown Men Can’t Come to the Game and Heckle Grown Men’

6 hours ago
3,469

Kevin Durant: Draymond Green Incident Won’t Impact Free Agency

18 hours ago
2,152
wizards post up

Post Up: Wizards Rally From 24-Point Deficit To Beat Clippers

18 hours ago
1,031

Report: Charlotte Hornets Inquired About Bradley Beal

19 hours ago
1,919