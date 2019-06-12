Kevin Durant Has Undergone Surgery On Ruptured Achilles

by June 12, 2019
20
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

As was feared, Kevin Durant did major damage to his Achilles, two minutes into the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The superstar has posted on Instagram that he ruptured the tendon and has since undergone successful surgery.

Durant had returned to the court for the Warriors for the first time in over a month and looked every bit the potent superstar scorer he was prior to the calf strain that has plagued his postseason.

Durant hit the deck after planting his injured right leg in an effort to drive past Serge Ibaka out on the perimeter and immediately began to hold his lower right leg.

While both Durant and the Warriors have their eyes firmly set on an NBA Finals matchup they’re still very much a part of, the long-term effects of a serious injury could impact Durant’s pending free agency.

Durant has a player option worth $31.5 million for 2019-20 that he could technically pick up and avoid free agency altogether. That didn’t look like a realistic scenario previously given that he could earn anywhere from $160 – $220 million over the course of a long-term guaranteed deal if he opted out.

Related: We break down every notable potential Warriors free agent

   
You Might Also Like
Aron Baynes of the Boston Celtics

Aron Baynes Exercises 2019-20 Player Option

38 mins ago
96
Lindsay Gottlieb of the Cal Bears

Cavs Hiring Vaunted NCAA Women’s Basketball Coach Lindsay Gottlieb

3 hours ago
436
Luka Samanic prepares for the NBA Draft

After Withdrawals, 98 Early Entry Draft Candidates Remain

4 hours ago
596
Romeo Langford of the Indiana Hoosiers

NBA Has Now Extended 16 Green Room Invites

7 hours ago
818

Report: Kevin Durant ‘Not Anywhere Close to 100 Percent’ in Game 5

16 hours ago
5,418

Draymond Green: ‘We’re Born for These Moments’

16 hours ago
2,528

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant Has Undergone Surgery On Ruptured Achilles

3 mins ago
20
Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans

Celtics, Lakers, Pelicans Engage In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

7 mins ago
152
Aron Baynes of the Boston Celtics

Aron Baynes Exercises 2019-20 Player Option

38 mins ago
96
Lindsay Gottlieb of the Cal Bears

Cavs Hiring Vaunted NCAA Women’s Basketball Coach Lindsay Gottlieb

3 hours ago
436

Kyrie Irving To Turn Down Option, Become Free Agent

4 hours ago
764