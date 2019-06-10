Kevin Durant Leaves Game 5, Will Have MRI Tuesday

by June 10, 2019
202
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Update #1, 10:41 pm: Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of Game 5 with a ‘right leg injury’, the Warriors have announced. Durant will have an MRI tomorrow.

Golden State Warriors fan Kevin Durant has been helped off the floor after appearing to re-injure his calf in the second quarter of Game 5.

Durant appeared to tweak his lower right leg, fell to the ground and rubbed the calf. He was taken to the locker room with the support of team trainer Rick Celebrini and Andre Iguodala.

There has been no official word on Durant’s status at this point.

   
You Might Also Like

Stephen Curry: ‘This Isn’t Over’

3 hours ago
1,672

Anthony Davis Reduces List of Preferred Destinations to Lakers, Knicks

5 hours ago
1,018
sharife cooper aot aau highlights

Sharife Cooper STILL UNDERRATED?! 🤔 Full Spring Highlights

7 hours ago
36
Bol Bol of the Oregon Ducks

Back From Foot Fracture, Bol Bol To Hold Invite-Only Workout On Wednesday

8 hours ago
879
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant ‘Expected to Be a Full Go’ for Game 5

9 hours ago
1,246

David Griffin Reveals Assets Pelicans Seek In Anthony Davis Trade

10 hours ago
3,948

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant Leaves Game 5, Will Have MRI Tuesday

40 mins ago
202

Stephen Curry: ‘This Isn’t Over’

3 hours ago
1,672
Deyonta Davis of the Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Waive Forward Deyonta Davis

3 hours ago
128

Anthony Davis Reduces List of Preferred Destinations to Lakers, Knicks

5 hours ago
1,018
sharife cooper aot aau highlights

Sharife Cooper STILL UNDERRATED?! 🤔 Full Spring Highlights

7 hours ago
36