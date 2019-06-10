Update #1, 10:41 pm: Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of Game 5 with a ‘right leg injury’, the Warriors have announced. Durant will have an MRI tomorrow.

Golden State Warriors fan Kevin Durant has been helped off the floor after appearing to re-injure his calf in the second quarter of Game 5.

Durant appeared to tweak his lower right leg, fell to the ground and rubbed the calf. He was taken to the locker room with the support of team trainer Rick Celebrini and Andre Iguodala.

There has been no official word on Durant’s status at this point.