Kevin Durant: ‘I Am Thinking About the Money I’m Going to Get’

Kevin Durant is looking forward to cashing in as a free agent next summer, big-time.

Durant says he’s excited to finally land a massive contract.

What does KD want this free agency? Money, of course, and … whatever HE wants. https://t.co/d8sLYdJRem pic.twitter.com/C9pXy9wX7f — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) October 25, 2018

As for where he’ll be playing next season, KD will only allow that he’s focused on helping the Golden State Warriors defend their NBA title.

Per The Athletic:

“I’m not thinking about none of that s**t,” Durant said Wednesday night. “I’m really locked in with the team.” “He lying,” Andre Iguodala blurted from the neighboring locker, interrupting Durant’s explanation as laughs ensued. “I am thinking about the money I’m going to get,” Durant said. “I never got the (massive) deal. I’ve just seen a bunch of dudes around the league making so much money — and I’m happy for them. But I know I deserve that, too. That’s the only thing I’m probably thinking about, to be honest.”

