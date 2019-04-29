Kevin Durant: ‘I’ve Just Been Tailor-Made for the Moment’

Kevin Durant hung 35 points on Houston in Game 1 of the Rockets-Warriors series Sunday night, a 104-100 win for the Dubs, and says he is “tailor-made for the moment.”

Head coach Steve Kerr spoke of KD’s playoff run in Jordanesque terms, and said Durant realized he had to carry Golden State after dropping Game 2 in Round 1 against the LA Clippers.

Draymond Green added that his teammate is basically unstoppable.

Per ESPN:

“There’s this guy named Michael something,” Kerr said as the assembled media chuckled. “Can’t remember his last name. No, but Kevin’s run this past week has just been off the charts. I’ve said it a few times this week: He’s the most skilled basketball player on Earth. He’s one of the most skilled basketball players to ever play the game. There’s never been anybody like him. Six-[foot]-11, handles the ball, shoots 3s, passes, defends. He’s just an unbelievable talent. And I think after we lost Game 2 to the Clippers, I think he just felt like he had to turn it up and lift us up another level. That’s exactly what he’s done.”

Durant, who is averaging 40.2 points in his past five games, including 50 points in Friday’s Game 6 series clincher against the LA Clippers, is dominating at a level that is leaving his teammates and coaches a bit in awe.

“He’s playing great right now,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “He’s being extremely aggressive, and when he’s being aggressive as he’s being, I don’t think there’s anyone in the NBA, maybe the world, that can stop him. So when he’s being aggressive like that, that’s always a positive for us. It’s a challenge for the opposing team.”

For his part, Durant is taking his recent play in stride. He was confident throughout the season in his ability to take over games when his team needed him to do so. His recent play hasn’t come as a surprise to him.

“I try not to compare,” Durant said. “Each stop along the journey has been — I’ve just been tailor-made for the moment, I guess. I learned a lot so far as a player up until this point, so I think I’m starting to put everything together on both sides of the ball. I’m not looking at points or shots that I get up, just how focused I am for each possession.”