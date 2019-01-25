Kevin Durant Launches After-School Program to Help Kids Reach College

by January 25, 2019
95

Kevin Durant launched the College Track program at the new Durant Center in his hometown of Prince George’s County, Maryland, with the goal of helping kids reach and get through college.

As part of a 10-year, $10 million commitment from Durant, the facility “will offer students the academic, financial, and social-emotional resources to embolden their college and career goals.”

Per The WaPo and ESPN:

“The full circle stuff that you dream about,” said Durant, who grew up in the Suitland neighborhood, virtually across the street from the education center that now bears his name. “So many people that meant so much to me at that time, and to see my name on the building …”

He paused.

“Hopefully that inspires kids in the area,” the 30-year-old superstar said.

About two years ago, Durant was looking for ways to widen his philanthropic portfolio. He had, a year earlier, signed a two-year contract with Golden State worth about $54 million. His foundation had overseen the construction of parks and basketball courts throughout the United States, including some in the Washington area.

“It feels good,” Durant said following Thursday night’s 126-118 win over the Washington Wizards. “Just doing something that impacts where you come from. I’m sure everybody probably feels the same way about their community.”

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘It Was Amazing’: Golden State Warriors Visit Barack Obama in D.C.

7 hours ago
1,991
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins: Pairing With Anthony Davis ‘Could’ve Been Something Great’

3 days ago
6,525
Kicks

MLK Day’s Best NBA Kicks

3 days ago
3,009
NBA

Report: Kevin Durant Challenged Draymond Green to Control His Emotions

3 days ago
19,870
NBA

Steve Kerr: Heated Argument With Jordan Bell a ‘Total Misinterpretation’

3 days ago
14,965
NBA

‘He Just Got Red Hot, White Hot’: Klay Thompson Torches Lakers for 44 Points

3 days ago
3,086

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant Launches After-School Program to Help Kids Reach College

2 hours ago
95

Nikola Jokic Suspended 1 Game for Leaving Bench During Fight

4 hours ago
264

Tim Hardaway Jr Unhappy With Allonzo Trier’s DM to Knicks Fan

5 hours ago
4,751
img academy noah farrakhan

Noah Farrakhan and IMG Are Officially a Superteam 😈

5 hours ago
63

Enes Kanter: Play Me or ‘Get Me Out of Here’

6 hours ago
1,945