Kevin Durant Launches After-School Program to Help Kids Reach College

Kevin Durant launched the College Track program at the new Durant Center in his hometown of Prince George’s County, Maryland, with the goal of helping kids reach and get through college.
As part of a 10-year, $10 million commitment from Durant, the facility “will offer students the academic, financial, and social-emotional resources to embolden their college and career goals.”
Kevin Durant launches @DurantCenter in hometown of Prince George’s County. @KDTrey5 @collegetrack https://t.co/NapMulCP23 pic.twitter.com/fn99b5OTSs
— 35Ventures (@35Ventures) January 24, 2019
“The full circle stuff that you dream about,” said Durant, who grew up in the Suitland neighborhood, virtually across the street from the education center that now bears his name. “So many people that meant so much to me at that time, and to see my name on the building …”
He paused.
“Hopefully that inspires kids in the area,” the 30-year-old superstar said.
About two years ago, Durant was looking for ways to widen his philanthropic portfolio. He had, a year earlier, signed a two-year contract with Golden State worth about $54 million. His foundation had overseen the construction of parks and basketball courts throughout the United States, including some in the Washington area.
“It feels good,” Durant said following Thursday night’s 126-118 win over the Washington Wizards. “Just doing something that impacts where you come from. I’m sure everybody probably feels the same way about their community.”