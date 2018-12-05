Kevin Durant: Media Creates ‘Toxic’ Atmosphere Around LeBron James

by December 05, 2018
622

Kevin Durant blames the media for having created a “toxic” environment around LeBron James.

KD says that’s one of the factors that might make a fellow superstar free agent think twice about joining forces with King James.

Durant thinks it’s much easier for role players to fit in with LeBron.

Per Bleacher Report:

Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who has been more ambiguous about his potential free-agent plans for next summer, said he understands why certain stars might balk at joining forces with LeBron.

Durant also noted that the suffocating media attention around James doesn’t help, either.

“So much hype comes from being around LeBron from other people,” Durant said. “He has so many fanboys in the media. Even the beat writers just fawn over him. I’m like, we’re playing basketball here, and it’s not even about basketball at certain points. So I get why anyone wouldn’t want to be in that environment because it’s toxic. Especially when the attention is bullshit attention, fluff. It’s not LeBron’s fault at all; it’s just the fact you have so many groupies in the media that love to hang on every word. Just get out of the way and let us play basketball.”

Related
KD: Kawhi Joining LeBron ‘Doesn’t Really Make Sense’

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Don’t Know What Asking Me to Do Too Much is’

4 hours ago
1,930
kawhi lebron durant
NBA

KD: Kawhi Joining LeBron ‘Doesn’t Really Make Sense’

8 hours ago
2,966
NBA

Stephen Curry: Trae Young Comparisons ‘Getting Old, to Be Honest’

14 hours ago
3,794
NBA

‘Bums’: Klay Thompson Calls Out the Cavs for 3-1 Pettiness

1 day ago
19,864
NBA

Kobe Bryant: ‘We’ll Just Be Laughing at All the Warrior Fans’

1 day ago
5,424
High School

LaMelo Ball vs. LeBron James’ Alma Mater! 👑 Spire vs. Akron STVM

1 day ago
545
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant: Media Creates ‘Toxic’ Atmosphere Around LeBron James

2 hours ago
622
derek fisher sparks

Report: L.A. Sparks Hire Derek Fisher as Head Coach 🌴

3 hours ago
152

LeBron James: ‘I Don’t Know What Asking Me to Do Too Much is’

4 hours ago
1,930
tyrese maxey

Tyrese Maxey Drops 38 in BUZZER-BEATER Thriller! 😱

7 hours ago
63
kawhi lebron durant

KD: Kawhi Joining LeBron ‘Doesn’t Really Make Sense’

8 hours ago
2,966