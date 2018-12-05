Kevin Durant: Media Creates ‘Toxic’ Atmosphere Around LeBron James

Kevin Durant blames the media for having created a “toxic” environment around LeBron James.

KD says that’s one of the factors that might make a fellow superstar free agent think twice about joining forces with King James.

Durant thinks it’s much easier for role players to fit in with LeBron.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who has been more ambiguous about his potential free-agent plans for next summer, said he understands why certain stars might balk at joining forces with LeBron. Durant also noted that the suffocating media attention around James doesn’t help, either. “So much hype comes from being around LeBron from other people,” Durant said. “He has so many fanboys in the media. Even the beat writers just fawn over him. I’m like, we’re playing basketball here, and it’s not even about basketball at certain points. So I get why anyone wouldn’t want to be in that environment because it’s toxic. Especially when the attention is bullshit attention, fluff. It’s not LeBron’s fault at all; it’s just the fact you have so many groupies in the media that love to hang on every word. Just get out of the way and let us play basketball.”

