Post Up: Kevin Durant Is Mr. Efficient in Win vs Grizzlies

Blazers 118 (47-27), Bulls 98 (21-55)

Portland went into halftime with an 18-point lead, which would grow to 28 points during the third quarter.

Damian Lillard finished with 11 points, 7 dimes, 6 boards and a +20 plus/minus. Seth Curry added a team-high 20 points with 4 treys.

Portland has now won 5 straight games.

Warriors 118 (51-23), Grizzlies 103 (30-45)

Memphis took a 1-point lead with 9:25 left in the game, but the Warriors would go on to outscore the Grizzlies by 16 points the rest of the way.

Kevin Durant dropped a game-high 28 points on an inhuman 12-13 FG with 9 boards, 5 dimes and a +30 plus/minus. Stephen Curry also had 28 points with 10 boards, 7 dimes and a +17 plus/minus.

Mike Conley passed Marc Gasol as the Grizzlies' all-time leading scorer 🙌🏾 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/tQ0LWNvXM5 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 28, 2019

Pacers 99 (45-30), Thunder 107 (44-31)

OKC was down by 10 points early in the third quarter, and 6 minutes later, they were up by 14 points thanks to a 24-0 run.

Paul George scored a game-high 31 points with 4 treys and a +17 plus/minus. Russell Westbrook recorded his 29th triple-double of the season with 17 points, 12 assists and 11 boards.

Wizards 124 (31-45), Suns 121 (17-59)

Washington withstood a 50-point outburst by Devin Booker to snap a 5-game losing streak.

Bradley Beal dropped a team-high 28 points with 5 treys.

Phoenix has now lost 5 straight games.

Devin Booker follows up his 59-point night with another 50-PIECE! 🔥🔥 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/tGmnUxTvDZ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 28, 2019

Lakers 100 (33-42), Jazz 115 (45-30)

Utah led the entire game, growing the lead to 22 points by the fourth quarter.

Rudy Gobert scored a game-high 22 points with 11 boards, 3 blocks and a +28 plus/minus.