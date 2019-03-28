Post Up: Kevin Durant Is Mr. Efficient in Win vs Grizzlies

Blazers 118 (47-27), Bulls 98 (21-55)
Portland went into halftime with an 18-point lead, which would grow to 28 points during the third quarter.
Damian Lillard finished with 11 points, 7 dimes, 6 boards and a +20 plus/minus. Seth Curry added a team-high 20 points with 4 treys.
Portland has now won 5 straight games.
Warriors 118 (51-23), Grizzlies 103 (30-45)
Memphis took a 1-point lead with 9:25 left in the game, but the Warriors would go on to outscore the Grizzlies by 16 points the rest of the way.
Kevin Durant dropped a game-high 28 points on an inhuman 12-13 FG with 9 boards, 5 dimes and a +30 plus/minus. Stephen Curry also had 28 points with 10 boards, 7 dimes and a +17 plus/minus.
Pacers 99 (45-30), Thunder 107 (44-31)
OKC was down by 10 points early in the third quarter, and 6 minutes later, they were up by 14 points thanks to a 24-0 run.
Paul George scored a game-high 31 points with 4 treys and a +17 plus/minus. Russell Westbrook recorded his 29th triple-double of the season with 17 points, 12 assists and 11 boards.
Wizards 124 (31-45), Suns 121 (17-59)
Washington withstood a 50-point outburst by Devin Booker to snap a 5-game losing streak.
Bradley Beal dropped a team-high 28 points with 5 treys.
Phoenix has now lost 5 straight games.
Lakers 100 (33-42), Jazz 115 (45-30)
Utah led the entire game, growing the lead to 22 points by the fourth quarter.
Rudy Gobert scored a game-high 22 points with 11 boards, 3 blocks and a +28 plus/minus.