Kevin Durant ‘Not Really Impressed’ With Free Agency Billboard in New York

by October 26, 2018
754

Kevin Durant was unmoved by the banner hung up in NYC this week near Madison Square Garden.

Durant, in town to play the Knicks tonight, says these types of overtures from desperate fanbases won’t influence his free agency decision-making next summer.

KD did throw the Knicks faithful a bone by favorably comparing the experience of playing in MSG to Rucker Park (“just indoors.”)

Per the San Fran Chronicle:

“I know what this whole thing is, and the attention that comes with being a good player,” Durant said. “That’s a part of the game and the entertainment side of playing in the NBA. A lot of people look forward to that side, and see what’s happening in free agency and all that stuff.

“… I’m not going to sit here and act like I don’t hear it, but my job is to go out there and be the best player I can be every night.”

The billboard shows Durant in a Knicks jersey next to Porzingis with the question, “Can you make NY sports great again?” posted to Durant’s Instagram handle, @easymoneysniper.

“I mean, to be honest, I don’t know how I feel about that type of stuff,” Durant said of the billboard. “It’s cool. No disrespect, but I’m not really impressed with that type of stuff. I just really like playing basketball.”

Related
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Need ‘Anything Extra’ from the Warriors

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘F*cking Awesome’: Kobe Bryant Watches LeBron James and the Lakers

4 hours ago
8,407
NBA

Damian Lillard Quiets Orlando Heckler With 41 Points

4 hours ago
926
Newsletter

SLAM Newsletter: Kevin Durant-To-Knicks Recruiting Has Begun

18 hours ago
1
NBA

Billboard Recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks Goes Up Near MSG 👀

21 hours ago
3,121
NBA

Steve Kerr: DeMarcus Cousins to Play ‘David West Role’

22 hours ago
7,721
NBA

‘That Was Sick’: Stephen Curry Erupts for 51 Points in Three Quarters

1 day ago
1,997
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
gianna bryant uconn

Kobe: Daughter Gianna ‘Hellbent’ on Going to UConn

8 mins ago
27

Russell Westbrook: ‘No Need to Panic’ Over 0-4 Start

12 mins ago
36

Kevin Durant ‘Not Really Impressed’ With Free Agency Billboard in New York

2 hours ago
754

‘F*cking Awesome’: Kobe Bryant Watches LeBron James and the Lakers

4 hours ago
8,407

Damian Lillard Quiets Orlando Heckler With 41 Points

4 hours ago
926