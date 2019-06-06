Kevin Durant Ruled Out For Game 4

by June 06, 2019
249

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has just announced to the media that Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Game 4, Mark Medina of The Mercury News tweets.

While the Warriors didn’t practice as a team today, Kerr was eager to see how Durant would handled playing basketball in simulated 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scenarios. Those scrimmages apparently did not happen as trainers deemed him unprepared.

The forward had made solid progress over the course of the team’s previous two practices, as we wrote about this morning, but has not reached a point where the organization is comfortable with him playing.

Kerr insists that Durant did not have a setback in his recovery from a calf strain and that he does hope the All-Star will play at some point during this series.

Kerr confirmed that Klay Thompson is expected to play in Game 4 and that there’s a chance Kevon Looney’s prognosis may change after the team gets a second opinion.

   
