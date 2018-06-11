Kevin Durant Says He Didn’t Ruin the NBA

Kevin Durant hears the criticism that he somehow ruined the NBA by joining the Golden State Warriors, but the two-time champ and Finals MVP says the argument holds no weight.

KD isn’t worried about his effect on the League’s image.

Kevin Durant to @YahooSportsNBA on claims that he ruined the NBA: "I should be making more money if all that's on me." https://t.co/Z2oXqWMkEO — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) June 9, 2018

Durant adds that it’s much harder to stand out on a superteam.

