Kevin Durant: ‘Some Days I Hate the NBA’

by September 10, 2019
Kevin Durant hates the NBA some days.

“I hate the circus of the NBA,” says Durant.

KD adds that he’s especially bothered by how “the business” of the League can negatively affect players.

Per The WSJ:

“Some days I hate the NBA,” Kevin Durant says wearily.

He’s facedown on a padded table, wearing dark workout shorts, a weathered gray DMX T-shirt, a Washington Redskins fleece draped over his shoulders. A physical therapist leans over him, wafting circulation-boosting lasers up and down his surgically repaired right calf.

“Some days I hate the circus of the NBA,” he says. “Some days I hate that the players let the NBA business, the fame that comes with the business, alter their minds about the game. Sometimes I don’t like being around the executives and politics that come with it. I hate that.”

