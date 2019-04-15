Kevin Durant: ‘This is Not About Me or Patrick Beverley’

by April 15, 2019
296

Kevin Durant expressed regret for his altercation with Patrick Beverley in Game 1 of the Warriors-Clippers first round playoff series.

“I apologize for getting thrown out of the game,” Durant told reporters in the lead-up to Game 2.

Beverley will keep coming—and talking—and KD says he simply needs to keep his “mouth shut.”

Per The Mercury News:

“I don’t want to disappoint my coaches, my fanbase and owners who expect me to be out on the floor,” Durant said following morning shootaround on Monday. “I apologize for getting thrown out of the game.”

How does Durant avoid committing the same sins when the Warriors play against the Clippers in Game 2 on Monday at Oracle Arena?

“Keep my mouth shut and play the game,” Durant said. “Simple.”

So when questions persisted about Beverley, Durant simply described him as a player who “plays hard and plays intense.” Durant refused to say if Beverley ever crossed a line. Durant just sounded contrite over his ejection.

“This is not about me or Patrick Beverley,” Durant said. “This is about the Clippers and the Warriors.”

Related Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant ‘Took the Bait’ from Patrick Beverley

    
You Might Also Like
cappie pondexter retirement

2-Time WNBA Champion Cappie Pondexter Announces Retirement

3 hours ago
280
DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

MRI Reveals DeMarcus Cousins Has Torn Quad

11 hours ago
1,962

Stephen Curry: ‘We’ve Felt Worse in the Locker Room Before’

17 hours ago
5,803

Report: Warriors Fear DeMarcus Cousins Tore His Left Quad

18 hours ago
4,809

Doc Rivers: Clippers ‘Didn’t Come Here to Win One Game’

18 hours ago
1,570

Ben Simmons Notches Game 2 Triple-Double vs Nets

18 hours ago
984

TRENDING


Most Recent
cappie pondexter retirement

2-Time WNBA Champion Cappie Pondexter Announces Retirement

3 hours ago
280
DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

MRI Reveals DeMarcus Cousins Has Torn Quad

11 hours ago
1,962
Bismack Biyombo of the Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Big Man Bismack Biyombo Picks Up 2019-20 Option

12 hours ago
436
Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart Tears Achilles, Awaits Surgery

12 hours ago
609

Stephen Curry: ‘We’ve Felt Worse in the Locker Room Before’

17 hours ago
5,803