Kevin Durant: ‘This is Not About Me or Patrick Beverley’

Kevin Durant expressed regret for his altercation with Patrick Beverley in Game 1 of the Warriors-Clippers first round playoff series.

“I apologize for getting thrown out of the game,” Durant told reporters in the lead-up to Game 2.

Warriors' Kevin Durant apologizes for ejection in Game 1 over Clippers

Beverley will keep coming—and talking—and KD says he simply needs to keep his “mouth shut.”

Per The Mercury News:

“I don’t want to disappoint my coaches, my fanbase and owners who expect me to be out on the floor,” Durant said following morning shootaround on Monday. “I apologize for getting thrown out of the game.” How does Durant avoid committing the same sins when the Warriors play against the Clippers in Game 2 on Monday at Oracle Arena? “Keep my mouth shut and play the game,” Durant said. “Simple.” So when questions persisted about Beverley, Durant simply described him as a player who “plays hard and plays intense.” Durant refused to say if Beverley ever crossed a line. Durant just sounded contrite over his ejection. “This is not about me or Patrick Beverley,” Durant said. “This is about the Clippers and the Warriors.”

