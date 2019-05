Kevin Durant will miss Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, reports ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne.

Kevin Durant is out for at least Game 1 of the WCF, source tells ESPN. He’s not being re-evaluated until Thursday so it’s “unlikely “ he plays Game 2 either. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 13, 2019

Durant suffered a right calf strain at Oracle Arena during Game 5 last week. He was sidelined for Game 6 as the Warriors eliminated the Rockets in Houston. He will be re-evaluated Thursday.

