Kevin Durant: ‘We’ll Probably All Get Statues Here’

by December 12, 2018
483

Kevin Durant envisions getting a statue in the Bay Area, along with his teammates.

KD adds that the Golden State Warriors will retire the jerseys of its current All-Star crop.

Durant believes a three-peat would cement the Dubs’ place in history.

Per NBA.com (via Yahoo Sports):

“I know for a fact that we’ll all get our jerseys retired. We’ll probably all get statues here in front of the Chase Center,” Durant told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. “We’ll be Bay Area legends forever, meaning that people will recognize this team and this run forever in this area. Steve Kerr is going to be immortalized and he’ll be a legend forever. Bob Myers, as well, and Joe Lacob.”

Durant, however, believes a three-peat would cement his case and be celebrated for many years to come.

“Yeah, I mean that’s what I think about. I think that’s going to happen. I think about 50 years from now when they have our whole team on the Chase Center floor, or wherever the arena is at that point, all the fans will be cheering for us and reminiscing on those days.”

