Kevin Durant: ‘We’ll Probably All Get Statues Here’

Kevin Durant envisions getting a statue in the Bay Area, along with his teammates.

KD adds that the Golden State Warriors will retire the jerseys of its current All-Star crop.

Extended video clip on Yahoo: Kevin Durant professes his love for the Bay Area with visions of statues, jerseys being retired and says he discusses with teammates what it would be like to be a legend in this area. https://t.co/HytJVGPvho — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 12, 2018

Durant believes a three-peat would cement the Dubs’ place in history.

Per NBA.com:

“I know for a fact that we’ll all get our jerseys retired. We’ll probably all get statues here in front of the Chase Center,” Durant told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. “We’ll be Bay Area legends forever, meaning that people will recognize this team and this run forever in this area. Steve Kerr is going to be immortalized and he’ll be a legend forever. Bob Myers, as well, and Joe Lacob.” Durant, however, believes a three-peat would cement his case and be celebrated for many years to come. “Yeah, I mean that’s what I think about. I think that’s going to happen. I think about 50 years from now when they have our whole team on the Chase Center floor, or wherever the arena is at that point, all the fans will be cheering for us and reminiscing on those days.”

