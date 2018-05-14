Kevin Durant’s Most Epic Playoff Performances 🏆

by May 14, 2018
492

As the Warriors prepare to take on the Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Finals, we look back at some of Kevin Durant‘s most epic playoff performances:

June 2, 2012: Oklahoma City defeats San Antonio, 109-103, in Game 4 of the WCF

Durant scored 18 of his 36 points in the final seven minutes of the game, helping OKC secure a crucial victory on their road to the 2012 Finals.

May 15, 2014: Oklahoma City defeats the L.A. Clippers, 104-98, in Game 6 of the WCSF

The Thunder went down 16 early, but Durant sparked the charge back with 39 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists.

May 8, 2016: Oklahoma City defeats San Antonio, 111-97, in Game 4 of WCSF

Trailing 2-1 in the series, KD put OKC on his back, dropping 41 points on 14-of-25 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

June 1, 2017: Golden State defeats Cleveland, 113-91, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The Warriors set the tone with a dominant win in Game 1 of last year’s Finals.

And it was Durant who led the way: 38 points (on 54 percent shooting), 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

June 12, 2017: Golden State defeats Cleveland, 129-120, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

KD showed out as the Warriors claimed the 2017 title, finishing with 39 points (on 14-of-20), 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Which performance was Durant’s best? Comment below.

RELATED
Iguodala: Kevin Durant ‘Reminded Me of MJ’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Stephen Curry: ‘There’s an Art’ to James Harden Drawing Fouls

9 hours ago
2,110
NBA

Clint Capela: Rockets ‘Are Better’ Than the Warriors

9 hours ago
973
NBA

Stephen Curry: Chris Paul ‘Was A Great Mentor’ To Me

2 days ago
1,420
NBA

Is Steph Curry The Greatest Shooter Of All Time? 🤔

2 days ago
9,983
NBA

Report: Klay Thompson Discussing Contract Extension With Warriors

2 days ago
1,888
cavaliers celtics ticket prices
NBA

Celtics-Cavs East Finals Ticket Prices Most Expensive This Decade

3 days ago
1,610
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Laurel D’Antoni Wants ‘A Little Bit Of That Love’ James Harden Gets 😂

38 mins ago
257
dennis schroder meet hawks

Dennis Schroder to Meet With Hawks To Discuss Future

2 hours ago
678

5⭐️ Chino Hills Center Onyeka Okongwu Commits To Southern California

2 hours ago
303

Kevin Durant’s Most Epic Playoff Performances 🏆

2 hours ago
492
lebron draymond photographic

Kerr: Draymond Has Photographic Memory Like LeBron 😲

3 hours ago
2,754