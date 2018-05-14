As the Warriors prepare to take on the Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Finals, we look back at some of Kevin Durant‘s most epic playoff performances:

June 2, 2012: Oklahoma City defeats San Antonio, 109-103, in Game 4 of the WCF

Durant scored 18 of his 36 points in the final seven minutes of the game, helping OKC secure a crucial victory on their road to the 2012 Finals.

May 15, 2014: Oklahoma City defeats the L.A. Clippers, 104-98, in Game 6 of the WCSF

The Thunder went down 16 early, but Durant sparked the charge back with 39 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists.

May 8, 2016: Oklahoma City defeats San Antonio, 111-97, in Game 4 of WCSF

Trailing 2-1 in the series, KD put OKC on his back, dropping 41 points on 14-of-25 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

June 1, 2017: Golden State defeats Cleveland, 113-91, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The Warriors set the tone with a dominant win in Game 1 of last year’s Finals.

And it was Durant who led the way: 38 points (on 54 percent shooting), 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

June 12, 2017: Golden State defeats Cleveland, 129-120, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

KD showed out as the Warriors claimed the 2017 title, finishing with 39 points (on 14-of-20), 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Which performance was Durant’s best? Comment below.

