Kevin Knox: ‘People Are Sleeping’ on the Knicks

Knicks rookie Kevin Knox thinks people are “sleeping” on his team.

Vegas oddmakers have tabbed New York with an over-under of 29 ½ wins next season—Knox says they can win “at least 35 and get in that playoff talk.”

Despite Vegas odds, Kevin Knox aiming for #Knicks playoff berth https://t.co/n3eMSEZ2oM — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) August 12, 2018

The 19-year-old is coming off a strong showing at Summer League in Vegas, and believes he can be one of the NBA’s top rookies.

Per the NY Post: