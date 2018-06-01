Report: Kevin Love Avoids Game 2 Suspension

by June 01, 2018
962
kevin love suspension game 2

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will avoid suspension for leaving the bench area in the closing seconds of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, reports Yahoo’s Chris Mannix.

Love stepped on the court to argue a foul against Tristan Thompson, but was ushered back to the bench during the ensuing skirmish.

According to Mannix, the NBA will not suspend Love because he returned to the bench during the altercation.

 
