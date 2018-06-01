Report: Kevin Love Avoids Game 2 Suspension

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will avoid suspension for leaving the bench area in the closing seconds of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, reports Yahoo’s Chris Mannix.

Love stepped on the court to argue a foul against Tristan Thompson, but was ushered back to the bench during the ensuing skirmish.

Guys, Kevin Love (who was NOT in the game) was on the floor during the skirmish at the end while there was still time on the clock. Probably should be ignored but I don’t know if the league is allowed to overlook it pic.twitter.com/cXRNQ6PWKs — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 1, 2018

According to Mannix, the NBA will not suspend Love because he returned to the bench during the altercation.

The NBA will not suspend @KevinLove for leaving the bench area in the closing seconds of Game 1, league source tells @YahooSportsNBA. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 1, 2018