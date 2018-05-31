Kevin Love CLEARED To Play In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals 🙌

Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love is CLEARED to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, the team announced:

STATUS UPDATE: @kevinlove has completed the NBA’s Concussion Return to Play Program and will be available to play tonight in #NBAFinals Game 1.https://t.co/Mi7Xicsh8k — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 31, 2018

Love suffered his injury in Game 6 of the ECF when he collided with Boston’s Jayson Tatum, but has now completed the League’s concussion protocol.

In the 2018 playoffs, Love has averaged 13.9 points and 10 rebounds per game.

RELATED

Kevin Love: Struggles This Season ‘Well Worth it’