Kevin Love: ‘I’d Love to Play With LeBron the Rest of My Career’

by June 11, 2018
Kevin Love wants to play alongside LeBron James for the remainder of his NBA career.

Love says the decision rests entirely with James, who is expected to opt out of his current deal and re-enter free agency this summer.

Love wants to remain in Cleveland but knows his name will continue to pop up in trade rumors.

Per WKYC:

“Anything is possible,” Love said. “People have been saying that for the past four years. I knew that question would come, but I like to be here. I’ve always said that. Always wanted to win here.”

With James able to opt out of the final year of his contract and no hint of whether he may stay with his hometown team or again leave the Cavaliers to pursue NBA championships with another organization in better position to compete against the Warriors, there are plenty of questions to be answered in the coming weeks.

“It’s something where I’m sure he will spend time with his family and when that times comes to make a decision, he will be in a good frame of mind,” Love said. “Obviously, I’d love to play with LeBron the rest of my career, but that will be a choice that he makes.”

   
