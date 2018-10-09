Kevin Love: ‘It’s Not Like I Forgot How to Play Basketball’

by October 09, 2018
1,944

With LeBron James no longer in the picture, Kevin Love isn’t worried about being asked to shoulder a much heavier offensive load in Cleveland this season.

“It’s not like I forgot how to play basketball,” Love says.

The 30-year-old does not expect, however, to be a top-five scorer in the NBA.

Per CBS Sports:

Love has taken a secondary — at times tertiary — role in Cleveland since coming over in 2014 from the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he was one of the league’s leading scorers and rebounders. With James in Los Angeles, Love will be tasked with picking up the scoring and playmaking slack in his 11th NBA season.

“It’s not like I forgot how to play basketball. I can score the ball at a high clip,” Love said. “But I’m gonna do whatever’s asked of me out there. I don’t expect to be top-five in scoring like I was, or even top-five in rebounding like I was. I’m looking to make the right play — I’m not setting those as goals, stats.

“The only thing I really care about after sacrificing so much is the win column. Will there be times when I need to put up 25 or 30 points? Sure. Will there be times when I need to clean up the glass at a very high rate in certain games? Of course. But I’m gonna be looking a lot more to facilitate like I did in Minnesota.”

