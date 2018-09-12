Kevin Love Ready to Lead Post-LeBron Cavs

Kevin Love says he and his Cavs teammates are “very excited” about the looming, post-LeBron challenge.

Love has undertaken a leadership role in Cleveland, and looks forward to “growing something” in the wake of James’ departure this summer to Los Angeles.

Love, 30, re-upped with the Cavs on a four-year, $120 million contract extension this offseason.

Per The Daily Show With Trevor Noah:

You just secured a big money deal to stay in Cleveland. Now you’ve become the face of this franchise. You inherited a really powerful legacy that you have to move forward. Do you think you can do it? Kevin Love: “Absolutely. I feel like everything leading up to this point, especially my six years I spent in Minnesota, not having a ton of veterans, we had the youngest team in the league a couple years, heading into a situation in Cleveland where we were expected to win a championship. “LeBron had signed back with the team in the 2014-15 season. They had traded for me, and we were expected to win a championship every single year. “So now, heading into a new era, it’s gonna be a challenge — you lose the best player in the world — but I think a lot of the guys are very excited for not only the opportunity, but also the challenge in growing something.”

